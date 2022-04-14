Here is a summary of action taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department between March 29 and April 4, 2022.

March 29, 2022

Police responded to 260 Crandon Blvd. regarding an audible alarm at a business. Police checked the business, and all was secure. A crime opportunity notice was left.

While conducting beach patrol, officers located a dog on the beach. Police contacted the owner and advised him dogs were not allowed on the beach. The owner removed the dog from the beach.

March 30, 2022

Police responded regarding a verbal argument between a patron and building management. The dispute was over lawn debris. The officer spoke with the patron and documented their concern.

March 31, 2022

Police responded to a call regarding a disturbance between security and a tow truck driver. The argument was over the tow truck driver wanting access to the parking lot to potentially repossess a vehicle. The tow truck driver was gone on arrival.

Police responded regarding a business alarm being activated. Police contacted the cleaning crew, who set off the alarm accidentally.

A male was taken into custody for shoplifting at the CVS located at 726 Crandon Blvd. The male removed $94.03 worth of merchandise. He was transported to TGK Jail.

April 1, 2022

Police completed a report of a missing Florida Driver’s License.

April 2, 2022

Police issued a written warning for violation of the Village’s Noise ordinance. The workers complied and left the work site.

Police responded to a noise violation for a second time. The owner was issued a civil citation.

April 3, 2022

Police responded regarding a business audible alarm. Contact was made with the owner, who advised the alarm has been having issues.

April 4, 2022

Police contacted two males fishing off the Mashta Bridge and advised them of the village ordinance. The males left after learning of the regulations.

April 5, 2022

Police contacted a suspicious male in the 100 block of Sunrise Drive. The male was not a Key resident and could not account for his actions. He was also found in possession of a bicycle registered to a residence in Key Biscayne. The male was arrested for loitering and prowling.

Police contacted a suspicious person at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club. The male advised he was hired for a photo shoot on a yacht. The male was unable to answer several questions and was issued a trespass warning. The male left without further incident.

April 6, 2022

Police took a report of 3 bicycles taken from 121 Crandon Blvd.

Police responded to reports of loud music coming from a residence. Reportee stated a boat was playing loud music in the water. Police responded to the location and were unable to locate a boat playing music.

April 7, 2022

Someone reported, and turned in an American Express card to police. The card was placed into evidence.

April 8, 2022

Police filed a lost tag report from the 500 block Crandon Blvd.

Police responded regarding a loud music complaint. The owner was issued a civil citation for Village Noise ordinance.

April 9, 2022

Police contacted the defendant regarding loud music. He was advised of the noise ordinance.

While patrolling, police found a vehicle passenger door completely open. Police closed the door and secured the vehicle. A crime opportunity notice was left on the vehicle.

Police issued a Village Noise Ordinance violation warning to a homeowner. .

April 10, 2022

Police issued a Village Noise Ordinance violation warning to the homeowner.

Police responded to a business’s alarm. Police checked the doors and the business. All appeared to be secure.

Juvenile

April 1, 2022

Four juveniles were walking in the 500 block of Glenridge Road when three juveniles shot at them in a golf cart. The juveniles were shooting with an Orbeez Air Soft gun. The golf cart fled in an unknown direction. Rescue was refused and contact was made with the parents of the juveniles.

April 2, 2022

Police contacted two juveniles who were shot at with an Orbeez Airsoft Gun inside of Village Green. The assailants were gone on arrival and the parents refused rescue.

April 3, 2022

Officers contacted 5 juveniles hanging-out on the Mashta Bridge at 12:53 a.m. Contact was made with the juveniles’ parents, who responded to the scene. The juveniles were issued written warnings for curfew.

April 4, 2022

Police responded to a domestic disturbance. Victim stated that the defendant shoved her onto a couch and sat on her against her will. She suffered minor injuries. Domestic violence supplement was completed and photos of the injury were taken. Juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing.