Shakira, the 45-year-old Colombian singer and pop star has been ordered by a Spanish judge to stand trial over a $13 million tax fraud allegation.

Shakira, the ex-wife of Barcelona FC star Gerard Pique was first warned in July she could be jailed for up to eight years after being charged with six counts of tax fraud.

According to a report in Yahoo Finance, Shakira is accused of not paying taxes in Spain in 2012, 2013 and 2014. Prosecutors say between 2012 and 2014, Shakira used shell companies to hide assets she owned and accuse her of putting her name on forms only in countries considered tax havens.

Shakira claims she is innocent and at the time, her fiscal resident was in the Bahamas, and she has already paid the six-figure sum the Spanish government says she defrauded, along with interest.

Shakira - full name Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll – only registered as a full tax paying resident of Spain in 2015. Registered residents in Spain pay Spanish taxes on their worldwide income and once they spend 183 days in a calendar year in Spain, they are considered Spanish residents for tax purposes.

A date for the trial has not been set.

