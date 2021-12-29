Seviroli Foods Inc. announced this week that it is recalling Aplenty Rotini with Plant-Based Bolognese Meal Kit because the product contains milk that was not declared in the ingredient statement.

The affected products were sold through Amazon Fresh stores and Fresh online channels and distributed throughout the US.

The issue was discovered on December 22, 2021, when it was discovered that Seviroli Foods products containing milk were inadvertently packaged in Aplenty-Rotini with Plant Based Bolognese Meal Kit packaging, which does not include milk in the ingredient statement. This was the cause for the recall.

The following products are included in the recall:

There have been no reported illnesses or incidents related to this. And already, all product related to this recall has been removed from Amazon store shelves.

Customers with questions can call Seviroli Customer Service at 516-222-6220 Ext. 111 on Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST