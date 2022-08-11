According to the space agency NASA, a large and “potentially hazardous” asteroid – as large as a blue whale - will zip past Earth on Friday, August 12.

NASA classifies all space objects that pass by our planet at a distance of less than 193 million kilometers, as coming "near-Earth” the asteroid – called 2015 FF - will be within 4.3 million kilometer of earth.

According to report on the website Gagadget, 2015 FF will fly past Earth at a speed of 9.1 kilometer per second or 20,512 miles per hour – roughly 30 times the speed of sound.

This discovery was made via the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System program – ATLAS - which uses four telescopes that allows NASA to scan the entire sky every 24 hours.

Since 2017, astronomers have recorded more than 700 asteroids that have been classified as near-Earth. While the minimum distance between the entity and the Earth is significantly more than that between us and the moon, it falls within the range of less than 7.5 million kilometers away from our planet and is thus considered "potentially hazardous" and as such is being monitored closely by NASA.

Still, no predicted collisions in the next 100 years which could lead to the death of mankind are expected, so even if 2015 FF collides with us, it’s unlikely that we will join the dinosaurs.

