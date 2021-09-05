Powerful Larry to produce dangerous surf and rip currents along US east coast later this week

Larry is now a dangerous Category-3 hurricane and swells generated by Larry are expected to reach the Lesser Antilles Sunday, and the Bahamas, and Bermuda on Labor Day.

Significant swells and dangerous rips currents from Larry will likely reach the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada by midweek. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, Larry was located 880 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands with 125 mph sustained winds. The large and dangerous storm was moving NW at 13 mph.

Larry is a large hurricane, with hurricane-force winds extending up to 45 miles from the center.

