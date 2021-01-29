Pre-K registration for the 2021-2022 school year at Key Biscayne K-8 Center starts on February 1 and runs through February 25.

Registration packets can be found on our school’s website, click here to download the new student packet. Only completely filled out registration packets will be accepted, school officials said.

Parents may email their packets to Susan Suarez, school registrar, at ssuarez@dadeschools.net during the registration period.

This year, the lottery for placing students will be held virtually at 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, via Zoom.