Sirs or Madams,

Thank you for publishing the article on flood insurance. I will await further commentary until Part 2 is published (it is included in this edition of Islander News). Nevertheless, I do want to reiterate the importance of this subject. Flood insurance today is subsidized, and with the upcoming changes we anticipate a significant increase in the cost of flood insurance for all homes.

While there are private carrier solutions for flood insurance outside that of the federal government, the consensus is that over time the cost of flood insurance will increase rapidly from all sources unless local governments and homeowners take action.

We support initiatives within our community of Key Biscayne to build a flood resilient future. It’s not a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’ a major storm will come with significant flooding, and we can take steps today to minimize the impact. Thanks again for reporting on this important issue that affects all.

Regards,

Alejandro M. Pérez Duque

PVG Insurance Group