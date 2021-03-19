Versión en español

“This is a beautiful place, but it can be dangerous.”

With those words, Key Biscayne Police Chief and Acting Manager Charles Press concluded his video message to citizens addressing an incident that happened overnight Monday in which a village police officer was injured after stopping a car attempting to enter the island.

The incident happened at 2 a.m. The officer, who was not named, stopped a vehicle driven by Musab Mohamed Salih Alhussein, 25, of Minnesota, as he was attempting to enter the village in a rental car.

Alhussein allegedly injured the officer while fleeing the scene, leaving the island, Press said, who added that officers pursued the vehicle at a high speed for a short time, but disengaged due to safety concerns. They notified area law enforcement agencies of the situation.

Key Biscayne police were able to obtain the license plate number off the rented Nissan Pathfinder that Alhussein was driving, belonging to a rental company. Police contacted the rental company and the location of the vehicle was fixed Tuesday in the Alligator Alley area of ​​Broward County.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that officers attempted to stop Alhussein, who is accused of aggravated assault on a Key Biscayne police officer and fleeing from authorities, led them on another high speed pursuit, at one point driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes on Interstate 75.

He was eventually pulled over after officers performed a Precision Intervention Technique maneuver in the northbound lanes of US 27 near mile marker 46.

