Interim Manager Charles Press - for a few more weeks anyway – seems comfortable being back in his Key Biscayne Police Department office, where he has served as police chief for the past 17 years.

There, this straight-shooting, Miami born and raised cop with a 47-year-career in law enforcement, took time to talk about his experience over the last six months as village manager, his goals as he re-takes command of the island’s police force, and the things that help “Chuck Press” become who he is today.

“The labels do not matter. Officer, chief, cop, manager. At the end of the day, I’m Chuck Press, chief of police, but also son, husband, father, Papi, brother, maker,” Press tells Islander News, laughing at the last reference, something his middle daughter calls him.

“In this business, with everything we go through, if you do not have a strong family behind you, it is difficult to feel like a normal human being; you need that family to come home to.”

“It’s everything.”

Press lights up and smiles as he shows off pictures of his three daughters and relates stories behind each shot. He beams with pride showing pictures of his father, a Miami Beach cop. “It was different back then,” Press says about being a cop. “Look around the country; cities are experiencing a large number of cops resigning, having difficulty recruiting cops, and meanwhile many communities are facing increasing crime stats.”

Press recalls his work as a young officer during the 1980 McDuffie riots which served as the impetus to his philanthropic work with the Chief Press Foundation and the Sisters City project with Liberty City. “I saw the hate in people’s eyes and promised myself that if I ever had a chance to change that perception of cops, I would.”

The work has been rewarding and Press is proud of the positive message it sends about the compassion of Key Biscayne as a community. “And by the way,” he adds, “I do that on my own time and it does not cost the Village of Key Biscayne a dollar.”

As he settles back firmly into the role of police chief, Press is determined to fight back at critics that say the island’s police are too lenient with criminals, especially teens. “In letters, published in your own paper, citizens have accused me of shifting the blame for teen behavior to the parents. Yes, we as cops have a role in controlling teens, an important role at that. But so do teachers and yes, also so do the parents.”

“The foundation of how all children behave, and education starts at home. Parenting is key to how our children behave out in public. That is not shifting blame, that’s a fact.”

“Listen, we are not always right and I will take the beatings when I’m wrong and say I’m sorry, but when their criticism is wrong or ill-conceived, and (it) attacks the men and women of this department, I will defend them to the umpteenth degree.”

Asked about his immediate goals coming back to the chief’s chair, without hesitation, Press says, “to take away the perception that things in the village are out of control.”

“Do we have problems? Yes. But you know what we do not have. Complaints of police violating residents’ rights or lawsuits stemming from our policing. That shows professional police work.

This is a safe city and when problems arise which threaten that safety, we act quickly to correct them.” As an example, Press mentioned his detectives’ work on the recent vicious attack on a resident. “Our detectives, starting from nothing, found the perpetrators and built a strong case in less than a week. That is solid police work.”

Press also wants to provide the manager and council a budget that “is necessary to protect this community and not reduce our level of service.” Press describes his expectations for the 36 sworn officers that make up the police force as “wanting perfection; we want to provide this community with a high level of service.”

Looking back on his six months as interim manager, Press says he learned two valuable lessons.

“The first thing I learned is we have an amazing group of dedicated, hardworking employees who try their hardest to provide this village and its residents with the best service they can.” Press recalls sitting with a resident discussing issues within the village when the resident’s phone rang with a village employee calling to provide an update on the issue raised by the resident.

“That is excellence in community service.”

As manager, Press says he also worked hard to rebuild the idea that all village employees belong to a “real team who work to help each other when help is needed whether it is our job or not.”

Press says he is re-energized to be “Chief Press” again -- to “protect” both inward, his police department and outward, the residents of Key Biscayne.

“I’m home.”