Wednesday’s vandalism act on the Key Biscayne Beach Club that saw four tiki huts set on fire is still under investigation.

Acting Village Manager and Police Chief Charles Press told Islander News Friday that police detectives are working the investigation in conjunction with the island’s fire department, gathering evidence on the crime he called “obviously arson.”

“The Fire Marshall is overseeing the investigation working with police department detectives. They have video they are reviewing as part of the investigation,” adding that this is of concern to him as both Acting Village Manager and Chief of Police.

“This is not a joke,” said Press. “These people have taken their clown act to a different level. This is a felony and when we catch these bad guys, we will prosecute them to that level.

At about 2 a.m. this past Wednesday, January 20, Key Biscayne Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at the Beach Club. They extinguished a fire at four tiki-huts which appeared to have been purposefully set.

“It is hard to fathom why someone would want to do this,” Zuccarini said. No other damage to the Beach Club occurred and the club remained open.

If you have information on this crime, you are encouraged to call the KB Police Department at (305) 365-5555.

