Price of a first-class stamp to cost you more as of Sunday and 85% more than 2001

Have a thank you card to mail? An invitation to that fall gathering? Might want to mail it Saturday as on Sunday, July 9, the price of that forever first-class stamp will cost you almost 5 percent more.

With the increase, which the United States Postal Service announced in April, the costs of mailing a first-class letter goes from 63 cents to 66 cents, effective Sunday, the price of mailing that letter or postcard has jumped nearly one-third - 32 percent - since early 2019.

Since 2001, the costs of mailing a letter first class letter - when it cost 34 cents - has increase 85 percent, according to AARP.

This latest increase represents the fifth increase since early 2019, when a Forever stamp cost 50 cents, with the USPS saying the increase is necessary to offset higher operating expenses "fueled by inflation" as well as "the effects of a previously defective pricing model."

Other postage fees are also increasing July 9. A postcard sent within the U.S. will rise to 51 cents, from 48 cents, while international letters will rise by 5 cents to $1.50. Together, the various price hikes represent a boost of 5.4 percent.

The change comes at a time where the volume for first-class mail has plunged 51 percent since 2006 and the volume in 2022 was the lowest since 1970.

For the USPS announcement, click here.