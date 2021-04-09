Prince Philip, husband to the Queen of England, dead at 99

On Friday, the Buckingham Palace, London announced that Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband has died. The Prince was 99.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the palace announcement read.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

The Prince spent his final days at Windsor Castle with his wife after a 28-night stay in hospital for an infection and a pre-existing heart condition. The BBC said that the prince underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at another London hospital - St Bartholomew's.

Flags were lowered across the country today as a sign of respect to the Duke of Edinburg. Flowers were carefully placed in front of the gates to the central London palace, where a notice shared the news of Philip's death.

For the complete BBC coverage, click here.