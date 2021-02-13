Private firm proposes alternative to seawall along Biscayne Bay Coastal Waterfront

As a way to deal with concerns about sea level rising and the impacts to Miami-Dade County coastal community along Biscayne Bay, the United States Army Corps of Engineers proposes building a large sea wall.

According to a report by Channel 4-CBS Miami, and alternative is being proposed by Swire Properties, a developer of “world-class commercial, retail, hotels and residential properties,” according to their website. Swire Properties developed and manages Brickell City Centre.

In its report, CBS Miami said Swire Properties paid for an engineering company to come up with the alternative to the sea walls.

Kieran Bowers, president of Swire Properties, said “The options are an initial barrier that is a submerged reef, which can become an oyster coral culture. Then there’s berm, which is a mound that would basically help prevent the energy and dissipation the wave. It will be enhanced with mangroves and water and then have a boardwalk on top of it,” adding that “it’s kind of putting a series of natural speed bumps and to take out the energy of the waves and a storm surge and find ways that the water could then gently seep back into the bay after the storm has passed.”

On the concerns presented by sea level rise, Miami-Dade County Chief Resilience Officer Jim Murley said, “It’s an issue that we’re going to be dealing with for really the next hundred years.”

For the entire Channel 4 - CBS Miami news report, click here.