Private island in the Bahamas goes up for auction Friday

As private island ownership continues to be in high demand in the wake of Covid-19, the largest private island in the Bahamas will be going up for auction this coming Friday, March 26 at 4 p.m.

With 730 acres of hills and beautiful white sandy beaches, Little Ragged Island, also known as St Andrew's, is the largest private island in the Bahamas.

The auction is being handled by Concierge Auctions, who stages real estate auctions, selling to the highest bidder. Concierge Auctions claims as clients some very recognizable names, like Cher and Michael Jordan.

On its website, Concierge describes this auction as “the opportunity of a lifetime” adding that Little Ragged Island as “truly ideal for development and construction,” claiming “more than enough acreage left to add an entire 18-hole golf course.”

Those interest in biding need to put up a $100,000 deposit. There is no reserve price, and the island lists for $19.5 million. There is no minimum bid, but there is a 12% Buyer’s Premium.

St. Andrew's, Little Ragged Island | Concierge Auctions

