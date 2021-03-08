What do you get for $11 million in the Florida Keys? A private island which has guest house, cottage and a marina that can host 15 boats

On the Friday, the hyperactive Florida real estate market saw a record sale in the Keys with the sale of a five-acre private island which sold for an unprecedented $11 million on Friday. This is the priciest sale ever in Marathon, and the most expensive private island sold in the Keys.

According to the website Mansion Global, the island sold for 40% more than the next biggest sale in Marathon.

The island has deep-water dockage and a bridge exclusively for residents and guests, a main house with views of the water on both the first and second floors and porches on each level.

It also has a four bedroom / four bathroom guest house, and a one-bedroom guest cottage with water views and a sandy beach.

It is the highest private island sale ever in the Florida Keys, said listing agent Pierre Marc Bellion of Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty.

