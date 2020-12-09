The Florida Senate will have a chance to vote next year to denounce “democratic socialism” in favor of “the true American values of individual liberty and democracy.”

Hialeah Republican Manny Diaz Jr. has filed a resolution to that effect for debate during the regular session of the Legislature that opens in March.

Diaz’s proposal (SR 150) praises “constitutional democracy,” freedom from “unreasonable taxation, and the “the freedom of a citizen to engage in, and benefit from, the labor of his or her own hands.”

Diaz has positioned himself as a defender of free-market principles. His Twitter self-description couches him as an advocate of “Freedom/Liberty/Opportunity.” On his campaign webpage, he argues, “We must prohibit Florida from doing business with companies involved with Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.”

The resolution defines democratic socialism as a “political and economic theory of social organization which advocates the ownership or regulation of production, distribution, and exchange by the community as a whole.”

“Whereas, in many nations that have relied upon democratic socialism to improve the lives of their citizens, the result has been economic and social chaos, an extraordinarily low standard of living for the vast majority, and the lack of individual freedoms for all,” the resolution reads.

“Now, therefore, be It resolved by the Senate of the State of Florida: That democratic socialism is renounced in favor of the true American values of individual liberty and democracy.”

