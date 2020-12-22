I was amused at the proposal to use psychological testing on finalists in the Key Biscayne Villager Manager search.

It seems to be risky, with possible legal repercussions. Who makes the evaluation and how are the results presented? Do they become part of the public record?

Is this to determine if they are mentally balanced or imbalanced? Socially adaptable or combative? If they can't stand the pressure and are likely to throw in the towel. After all, it’s a demanding and, at times, difficult job.

(Yes, this is like my role as Dr. Daneeka in “Catch 22,” at Calusa Playhouse.)

Anyway, there are better ways to find out these things. In the NYC advertising business, a top agency did this: They put two of their “fast track” Account Executives up against each other solving a difficult business problem (like in a focus group ) to determine who would come out on top. It was brutal in uncovering strengths and weaknesses, and realizing their careers were on the line.

Maybe we should do something like that and dump psychological testing.

Ed Meyer