Dear members of the Key Biscayne community,

Welcome to our Key Biscayne Library! I am delighted to invite you to everything Miami Dade County Public Libraries has to offer our patrons. I believe public libraries have the power to transform lives and help us each reach our fullest potential. I see this every day through the services we provide, the lives we touch, and the relationships we build.

After a whole year not being able to offer activities for our patrons at our branch, we would love to invite our community to participate in our library. We, the Key Biscayne Branch Library, would love your support on spreading the information throughout the community.

Whether you love to read, are just learning, or are working on early literacy. We have resources and staff to help you and your family. However, today’s library is about more than just reading; we offer life-long learning through classes, events, and an accessible collection.

Each month the library offers online programs for all ages. Not just at our Key Biscayne branch, but in all the 50 branches. From story times to writing workshops to music and theatre, cultural events, we bring the world to our community. You do not need a library card to participate in these online programs.

From technology training to financial literacy, learning a language, job-hunting, test-prep, homework help, navigating new stages of life, and many more resources, we are here to help you!

Our doors are open six days a week. Our online services are available 24/7. Stream a movie, get an e-book in an instant, or find a trustworthy answer to a question in our premier online resources.

It all starts with a library card. Come visit our branch and see how the library can open new possibilities for you.

For more information, click here.

Gonzalez is Children’s Librarian at Key Biscayne Public Library