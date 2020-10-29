How can a bully with a bullhorn and his companions ridiculously accuse a tiny woman -- with a perfect reputation -- of BATTERY, right here in her own hometown, and get away with it?! A false accusation for supposedly tapping him on the shoulder, with claims of fearing for personal safety because someone yelled to them to stop lying.

All of this on behalf of political candidates and a shared political agenda. These aggressive tactics -- all intentional manipulations and provocations -- are an embarrassment to our village.

This has nothing to do with freedom of speech, a false claim of silencing the opposition, or an opinion on the GO Bonds. This is about decency.

Shame on Reynaldo Figueredo and shame on his supporters who participated and welcome this behavior into our Village. And shame on Louisa Conway, Jennifer Allegra and Armando Chapelli for endorsing and championing this bully bullhorn behavior that they call “The Voice of KB Opposition.”

Don’t be fooled -- this behavior is not happening on both sides.

Lili Warner