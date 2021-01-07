After living in our Island Paradise for more than 18 years, I have witnessed the same “phenomenon” over and over again, just now aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every holiday and long weekend, our Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park reaches its maximum capacity around noon or before that. Then they just close the park and place a police car diagonally across the road at the entrance. And that’s it.

Instead of doing that, why doesn’t the police set up an electronic sign outside of the toll, on Interstate 95 just before the last exit, or on US-1 for the cars that come from the south, stating “Attention: Bill Baggs Park is now CLOSED” so families have the option of going elsewhere. As of now, they pay the toll and come all the way to the entrance of the park, only to make a U-turn in front of the Towers building, probably shuttering the weekend plan for the whole family and creating traffic and chaos for residents.

Once again, I asked the police officers at the site, and called the KB precinct, to be told that “it’s a matter of jurisdiction between Key Biscayne and Miami-Dade.”

My rhetorical question is: If men landed on the moon in 1969, can anybody tell me why in 2021 the local, state and any necessary authorities cannot have a Zoom chat and fix this for everyone’s benefit?

Lana Montalban