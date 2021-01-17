Q&A with bee-keeping entrepreneur, Emilio Pagan

It’s not difficult to say “Save the Bees”and then go about your day without giving it another thought.

But one Key Biscayne resident, Emilio Pagan, has found that keeping bees results in mutual gain. The bees are protected from predators and gain a safe space to grow their hives; Pagan profits with a delicious variety of honey and more beeswax than he knows what to do with.

Pagan is a student at the University of Florida, where he studies economics and sustainability. He owns a collection of bees that are safely stored at the well-known produce market, Robert is Here Fruit Stand. He met with me to chat about his hobby and show me his extensive collection of bee-keeping supplies, including the familiar bee suit, in white mesh, a bee smoker, a honeycomb frame, and a few others (pictures enclosed).

IP. What drove you to bees?

EP. Well, YouTube, mostly. I saw a couple videos and I found the stuff really interesting. And looking into it I found out more about how the bee population is declining. They’re not gonna go extinct, obviously, but there is a threat. And also, I’m Puerto Rican, and Hurricane Maria really demolished the island. An article was sent to me that said that 90% of the hives were destroyed.

So I decided to look into it and hope that keeping bees was easier than I thought it was. I bought a book about it and I met a local beekeeper, Ron. And after talking with him, he gave me another book. and with some more Youtube I was able to start up and got my first hive in March 2018.

IP. Are there any myths about bees or keeping them that you have found to be false?

EP. When I lived in a house, the bees were kept ... really close to the main entrance of the house. Like a beehive right there. No one would notice because (bees) know their flight path and they just fly off. They don’t attack us. Only two or three friends of mine have ever gotten stung and that was only because they stepped on a bee. They never come out and go after you on their own, that never really happens. They’re not hostile and they keep to themselves.

IP. Is beekeeping costly?

EP. Yeah. At least in the beginning. Startup costs can be pretty high. This suit was about $100. But it’ll last me a while. Each hive box is around $40. When you start, and if you want to start with two hives, it’s gonna be close to $1,000. And that includes the honey production, making bottles and stuff. But eventually the honey you sell pays back, so it’s fine.

IP. What’s your favorite part about beekeeping?

EP. Honey production is really fun, and my family loves the honey too. My dad uses it for anything; sometimes just to eat on its own. Something about opening the hive boxes is fun, and it’s so satisfying too. I am really nature-oriented, and it always feels great.

IP. Why is your honey branded as Community Honey?

EP. They key is a community, that’s why. The bees aren’t in the key anymore, but when I had them here I wanted to highlight the fact that these bees are going to your garden. They’re probably the ones you see outside. They’re present, and that’s why on the bottle it says ‘Your Flowers, My Bees, Our Honey.’ My mom came up with it, actually, but we wanted to put emphasis that it’s really the community and your flowers that make the honey.

EP. What can residents of Key Biscayne do to help preserve the bee population?

IN. Plant local flowers. Plant whatever’s local -- sea grapes, nagro, mangroves, things like that. Sometimes when I buy flowers, I see where the bees are, if there’s any, because they know. Keep pesticide low, and if you use it keep it close to the ground, aerial sprays can be really harmful. And definitely be more sustainable for them, replace your lawns with flowering plants, really try to keep some biodiversity. You don’t need to plant anything specific just for the bees, because one way or another they will find flowers. They fly at a range of about three miles from the hive so there’s plenty of flowers but it definitely doesn’t hurt.

Emilo Pagan was a joy to interview. Even after the formal interview had ended, we kept talking, and none of my questions seemed too ignorant to him. Anyone who would like to buy his amazing honey can find him at kbcommunityhoney@gmail.com.

Isabel Papp is an 8th grader at Palmer Trinity and an intern with Islander News