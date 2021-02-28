Q&A with island author Alexandra Martinez Rengifo about her new book, ‘The Feelings In A Wonderland’

Versión en español

Alexandra Martinez Rengifo of Key Biscayne is a professional in psychopedagogy and a goldsmith artist. He specializes in children with learning difficulties and has been able to express his experiences in a recently published book that is an interesting and didactic contribution to these times of profound changes in the world.

“The Feelings In A Wonderland” / "Los Sentimientos En Un País De Maravilla" relates the difficult situation that Venezuela is going through (Alejandra was born in Caracas), and reveals the drastic and unexpected changes in life, how they affect society, and the transformations that take place.

We recently chatted with Alexandra about her book:

IN. What was the reason that led you to write this book? How did this project come about?

AMR. The project arises from my sadness for what is happening in my country, Venezuela. I began to write how my childhood was in that beautiful country, and suddenly I realized that it is a world story, unfortunately. It is there that this didactic story comes out in the middle of the World Pandemic.

This book is the beginning of a project of enjoyment and information aimed at our children and supervised, or with the help of parents, teachers, professionals in psychology.

IN. Why did you choose the children as the protagonists of the story?

AMR. I chose the children because they are our future. In them we see reflected the good stages that unfortunately we are losing over the years, such as communication, discovering small or big things, how everything surprises us and makes us happy, laugh; the kindness and respect that you feel towards anyone.

IN. How does the situation of Venezuela enter this story?

AMR. It is the memory of my beautiful childhood in Venezuela. The values that we had at that time.

I would like this project to be able to put a grain of sand in the world, and help our children to enjoy their childhood again and return to the time of the values -- of course with the touch of technology present.

IN. How would you recommend using this book in schools, and how do you imagine it would be used in a family?

AMR. In families, it is a tool where parents can go back to playing with their children, no matter the time. It is the quality that we can give, helping reinforce value. And at the same time we can grow with them, and know that is happening in those precious minds.

In schools, it is an instrument teachers can use, and at the same time know more about their students and detect problems or situations. Also, the book is written in two languages on the same page, Spanish and English. It is an academic tool that teachers have in their hands -- spelling, dictations (in both languages) -- even through its graphics (it) introduces children to history. And since long-term attention is a problem in young children, there are blank sheets in the book where they can carry out other activities, using drawings.

Also pedagogues have an academic and psychological tool.

IN. As an expert on problems of children and young people, how do you see the maturation of children today with so much influence of technology, less personal contacts and a long time of confinement?

AMR. Now, unfortunately, due to the isolation that our children suffer from this pandemic, distancing has grown, and at the same time family contact.

The aggressiveness that most technology offers our children has also grown. But we are in time to reverse and teach those good contacts with society, and with the values we need to be able to change patterns that are leading us down a path we do not want.

IN. If they have to name you in only one way, how would you choose -- as a psychopedagogue, an expert in goldsmithing or a model? How did you combine your occupations?

AMR. As a psychopedagogue, I believe that everything extra you study helps a lot to complement your training, and you will always choose similar things or those that have to do with your profession. Goldsmithing is knowing how to carve a precious stone and turn it into a spectacular jewel.

Modeling taught me that apart from internal values you have to show respect to others through your physical appearance.

IN. Where can our readers get the book?

AMR. You can get the book at all digital companies: Amazon, itunes, Barnes and Noble, Google, page-publisher.