Q & A with Terry Nelson as he reflects on FBI career

Terry Nelson reflects on a intriguing career in the FBI

ER. Where were you born and raised, and when and how did you get to Key Biscayne?

TN. I was born in St. Paul, MN, where my father, who had served with the US Army Air Force in WWII was posted. Then we moved to West Fargo, ND, where I grew up and went to school. I then went away to McAllister University in Minnesota on an athletic scholarship and was a triple varsity letterman, but left after one year to attend the Army Intelligence School in Baltimore.

After graduating from there I volunteered for VietNam and was commissioned as an intelligence officer with the 1st Air Cavalry, an assault helicopter battalion. My job was to interview prisoners to gather military intelligence and my South Vietnamese interpreter and I developed a method to extract information by establishing empathy with the prisoners, rather than mistreating them.

I left VietNam in 1968 and went to work as an assistant to my former football coach at McAllister, who was then at Guilford College in Greensboro, NC, and simultaneously I completed my degree in political science at that school. He introduced me to my future wife Lynn, a school counsellor and we married 10 months later.

After we married I applied to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and because of my experience in Viet Nam, I was commissioned as a Special Agent by J. Edgar Hoover in January 1971. I served one year in Tampa and then I was transferred to Miami and moved to Key Biscayne, to a house in Warren Lane. We raised two children here and we have lived in the key for 49 years.

ER. “Fidelity, Bravery and Integrity” is the motto of the FBI. What do you consider have been some of the most important moments of your life and career?

TN. I am truly blessed to have had a fascinating career with the FBI, and that my wife Lynn was able to fill those times with our children when the job took me away from the family. There were so many important events in my career. I had just started working for the FBI in my first assignment in Tampa and was told by my boss to go to the airport to escort a defendant who was arriving on a flight from Israel. It turned out to be the famous mobster Meyer Lansky.

After I was transferred to Miami I was assigned to the FBI section that dealt with violent crimes, kidnappings and fugitives. I became a part of the very first FBI SWAT Team in the city and later a firearms instructor.

I participated in many missions. The kidnapping of the wife of the Ambassador from El Salvador, the retrieval of a famous fugitive that was hiding in Belize, and others that were hiding in Cuba. The events in Waco, Texas, where David Koresh and the cult known as the Branch Davidians immolated themselves; the Atlanta Prison Riots.

But the one that impacted me the most was the famous Sunnyland Shooting in July, 1979. A group of Colombian drug dealers opened fire against the FBI and police in the parking lot of Dadeland Mall, and two of the FBI agents that were killed were very close friends. (*This event was the high-water-mark after which President Reagan declared the “war on drugs” and committed significant manpower resources to stop the trafficking of drugs into South Florida.)

There were also many other missions that I cannot talk about. As an arms instructor in the FBI, I was the one responsible for changing the Miami-FBI regulation weapon from a Smith and Wesson pistol to the more reliable Glock Semi-automatic pistol. I got shot at a couple of times, but never hit, and the best part of being in the FBI was the strong camaraderie that existed between us. Perhaps it’s very similar to the strong bonds that develop among soldiers.

Up until COVID I still got together every Wednesday with a group of retired agents for lunch in a Miami restaurant.

ER. What has living in Key Biscayne and being a part of this community meant to you? What do you value most about being here?

TN. When I worked for the FBI the job was all-consuming and every evening when I crossed the Rickenbacker Causeway to come home I felt a great relief. It was a great place to raise our family, and in the key I coached baseball and flag-football for my son and daughter’s teams and one of the little boys in the team was our current Fire Chief, Eric Lang.

I was very active sailing in the Yacht Club and my wife Lynn and I have also been active at St. Christopher, we have made many important friendships here over the years. Living in the key in those early years reminded me of my childhood in West Fargo, N, because it was small and safe, and everyone knew each other.

ER. What did you do after the FBI?

TN. In the Federal Bureau of Investigations, retirement is mandatory at the age of 57. My wife Lynn was working as the school counsellor at McArthur-South Opportunity School, a school to rehabilitate youth who had gotten in trouble with the law. I began working there as a volunteer helping these adolescents and their families negotiate the judicial system and achieve the type of rehabilitation that would allow them to lead productive lives,

I did that for another 10 years and now Lynn and I are enjoying full retirement. I am still very active in church and in the Key Biscayne Rotary Club.

ER. Given what you have learned from life, what is the legacy (or advice) you would like to leave for the future generations?

TN. I have been very fortunate to have a career for which I had a vocation and a passion, so every day when I went to work it was to do something that I loved. In terms of advice for the future generations, I am a Rotarian and our motto is: “Service above Self.”

Eugenio M. Rothe, M.D. is a professor at the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine at FIU, practices psychiatry in Coral Gables and lives in the Key.