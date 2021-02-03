Finalists for Village Manager job answer questions in which they explain the depth and breadth of their qualifications

With the field of Key Biscayne Village Manager candidates down to five finalists, all from South Florida, Islander News asked each candidate questions in which they detail the qualities and experience they would bring to the position if chosen by the Key Biscayne Village Council.

Next in the process is a series of interviews and evaluations, including psychological aptitude tests, that the council wants completed before narrowing down the list. The finalists are expected to appear for video or in-person interviews with the full council in March. The session is expected to be available for the public to watch.

Answers from the five finalists:

Thomas Bradford.

Former Town of Palm Beach Manager

1) What made the Key Biscayne manager’s job most appealing to you?

VKB is an upscale community that has the resources to deal with problems. It is a well-planned and well-kept community that is easy on the eyes, with outstanding architecture and landscaping. It is a bastion of sanity in an often disoriented world. It has engaged citizens, which leads to better local government. Lastly, in my visits to village meetings I found the citizens to be friendly, communicative and truly interested in their Village, as well as the mayor and Village Council, who work hard to do what they think is in the best interests of VKB and its citizens.

2) What in your background experience do you think best qualifies you for the manager’s role?

(Village residents) are not your average citizens. They are successful and educated, with high expectations for quality services provided in an efficient and cost effective manner. They have invested their treasure in order to reside in VKB. They want to protect this investment and their families -- the essence of the primary goals of local government; protection of health, safety and welfare. I worked 22 years for the Town of Palm Beach and they have the exact expectations as the citizens of VKB. I know well the never ending effort required to meet high community expectations in all facets of local government service.

3) What projects or initiatives in your previous roles will best apply to the tasks of KB Village Manager?

To get an idea of the depth of my experience one should review my resume, which is on the VKB website. Specifically, relevant to VKB is: enhancing public and Village Council communications, staff development, hands on experience in doing and completing underground utilities conversion, program management, project management, shoreline protection activities, including beach renourishment projects, dune stabilization, initiated island-wide vulnerability assessment of rising sea level, FEMA grants, development of comprehensive emergency management plans, development of storm emergency response plans, execution of multi-million dollar infrastructure bond project, including stormwater pumping stations, stormwater conveyance systems, bulkheads, and numerous public buildings.

4) Resiliency is a top priority for the Village Council. A recent referendum gave the village the ability to use up to $100 million in General Obligation bonds for the projects. What is your view about resiliency projects and what is the top project for the village to tackle?

Resiliency is very important because it is a local government's capacity to recover and protect its vital community-owned infrastructure and private and public property. Rising sea level is a long-term existential threat to VKB and should be a top priority, and it is by virtue of the VKB resiliency program. If a comprehensive coastal vulnerability assessment has not been done it most likely should as this tells the decision makers the chances of property and infrastructure flooding today and in the future, the at risk assets, priorities, and potential options for risk management and improvements for coastal resiliency.

5) The manager answers to the Village Council and often must keep their composure in dealing with contentious political issues. What in your background ensures you can be effective in this environment?

I am not so sure it is my background per se that allows me to deal with contentious political issues as it is my personality and training. I just don't allow myself to get riled up and I stay out of the fray. Emotions affect a proper focus on logic. My training is still paramount in my mind. Administration is neutral. We don't get involved in politics and political issues unless asked to solve a problem that is generating the political discourse. (Staff) focus is kept by keeping calm and carrying on. Our job is delivery of quality services in an efficient and cost effective manner.

Joseph R. Fernandez.

Fire Chief, Broward County Sheriff Fire Rescue; worked at City of Miami Fire Rescue for 25 years

1) What made the Key Biscayne manager’s job most appealing to you?

Born in Miami, I have first-hand local experience with the VKB and its maturation throughout three decades of my local government career. The VKB community parallels the lifestyle and roots I feel most at home in. It’s the perfect environment to apply my extensive, locally acquired, executive experience. I have developed long term first hand relationships with municipal, county, state and federal officials with whom I’ve interacted for 30 plus years as a credible, respected leader and public administrator that allows me to leverage large city, coastal community and large budget experience and execution to benefit the VKB.

2) What in your background experience do you think best qualifies you for the VKB manager’s role?

I bring a diverse executive level career background in local government with extensive experience in leading people and teams, fostering trust based organizational culture, strategic decision making, public safety, emergency management, collective bargaining, disaster recovery, planning, infrastructure enhancement and resiliency projects, technology systems, procurement, communications and federal grant management skills -- (all) to be applied to achieve the VKB priorities. My approach and track record of success focuses on leading people and organizations with a focus on clear communication, expectation and goal setting, metrics and analysis while prioritizing execution and accountability. I build, inspire and lead great teams!

3)What projects or initiatives in your previous roles will best apply to the tasks of KB Village Manager?

The Miami mayor appointed me as administrator for FEMA’s Urban Area Security Initiative (Miami UASI), one of the largest federally funded programs to prepare major US cities to plan, equip, and develop target hardening and resiliency infrastructure enhancements under an all hazard approach. As administrator of the nation’s 11th named UASI area, I developed the local governance model (a national best practice), formed a strategic consensus group of stakeholder municipalities, expended roughly $20 million per year, satisfying state/ federal financial and programmatic audits while navigating the competing priorities of Miami, and its neighboring political jurisdictions during my five year tenure.

4) Resiliency is a top priority for the Village Council. A recent referendum gave the village the ability to use up to $100 million in General Obligation bonds for the projects. What is your view about resiliency projects and what is the top project for the village to tackle?

Resiliency includes planning for all elements of risk, instilling continuous process improvement for the daily assurance of sustainability while delivering exemplary service. I have proven results in large scale natural disaster recovery and mitigation projects with substantial experience in all aspects of municipal management. Undergrounding of utilities is a top priority issue because it’s a basic health, safety and continuity of operations needed. The following priority is the mitigation of beach erosion, sea level rise and water management. A manager must focus on the most efficient and effective, properly staffed, educated and financially responsible team to exceed expectations.

5) The Manager position answers to the Council and often must keep their composure in dealing with contentious political issues. What in your background ensures you can be effective in this environment?

I have succeeded at the executive level of local government in Miami and Broward county serving under the same form of government as the VKB. Trust based leadership, policy analysis, critical decision making and consensus building in difficult times are key attributes I espouse. In public meetings and crisis events I consistently maintain a professional demeanor and communicate as a poised and credible public servant. In my most recent role I was required to interact with the county commission, eight contract cities and their elected officials. This required the highest level of professional decorum and balance at countless public meetings.

Brian Lynch.

IT firm executive

1) What made the Key Biscayne manager’s job most appealing to you?

It’s an ideal leadership role. I’ve been a CEO, COO, Sr. Vice President, Director and other positions which have served me well in preparation for this opportunity. Key Biscayne is a gem for us in South Florida. My family and I have spent a great deal of time enjoying the key over the years and I have many friends on the island as well. Currently, the village faces significant challenges in maintaining its resiliency and the Village Manager will be the lynchpin in this process. I am confident I can and will deliver leadership and direction for the long term.

2) What in your background experience do you think best qualifies you for the VKB manager’s role?

For years, I have been very fortunate to benefit from strong mentors who taught me to be a servant leader with keen emotional intelligence – these are leadership characteristics I utilize daily. I've worked extensively on disaster preparation, response and relief in the military and in philanthropy – I have manned EOC roles on numerous occasions around the world. I’ve lived in Miami for 22 years and understand hurricanes and community response/support. Resiliency efforts by the village will be monumental and will require strict fiscal discipline, cooperative governance with superior communications skills, and courageous, patient leadership, which I embody enthusiastically.

3)What projects or initiatives in your previous roles will best apply to the tasks of KB Village Manager?

My leadership career is replete with managing multi-million-dollar budgets over protracted timelines, and with a diverse workforce of union, contract and core personnel. We worked with United/Continental Airlines during a complicated M&A process and secured an $8 million contract. We also worked with Amtrak and their unions to create the first VOD contract for their national system. I was also a Marine officer where I ran a formal DoD school, responded to disasters and riots, and led Marines on myriad operations globally. As a CEO, I had a global workforce of over 2000 employees in 26 states and 8 countries.

4) Resiliency is a top priority for the Village Council. A recent referendum gave the village the ability to use up to $100 million in General Obligation bonds for the projects. What is your view about resiliency projects and what is the top project for the village to tackle?

Resiliency is paramount and the GO Bond is an enormous responsibility. Our neighbors in Miami and Miami Beach have similar bonds of greater amounts and our efforts need to be on a united front – we are all littoral municipalities. Beach erosion is a top priority. Village residents know how this threatens their property values and livelihood, and they need to be listened to and communicated with. State and county funding are also substantial for bay protection and will require sound, diplomatic leadership savvy, particularly working to mitigate the deleterious effects of sea level rise, bacteria in the bay, and others.

5) The Manager position answers to the Council and often must keep their composure in dealing with contentious political issues. What in your background ensures you can be effective in this environment?

The Council is a brilliant example of democracy in action and heightened civil service. As volunteers, they offer superior intellectual capital to improve the livelihoods and governance of the village, a commitment I hold in high regard with deep respect. I’ve managed multiple advisory councils, steering committees, boards and similar volunteers. I am prepared to receive direction and policy from the Council and lead with conviction. I have modeled success with active feedback dialogs and other mechanisms in the past, a practice I will continue to employ. Plus, I have six kids – I know the power of negotiation and compromise.

Christopher Rose

Director, City of Miami Office of Management and Budget; has worked for Miami since 1998

1) What made the Key Biscayne manager’s job most appealing to you?

Key Biscayne is a unique and special place because of its history, the talent of its residents, its location, and its beauty. It is special to me because I grew up regularly going to Crandon Park Beach and Crandon Park Zoo when I was growing up. It is also special because of my wife’s family’s history on the key. Becoming the Chief Administrative Officer (Village Manager, County Manager, etc.) is the next logical step in my career. I would then wish to stay at one local government as long as possible and be fulfilled in my service to that community.

2)What in your background experience do you think best qualifies you for the VKB manager’s role?

My willingness to listen and determine the most important aspects of an issue, combined with my ability to explain these aspects to each concerned individual, will help in this role. The multiple budget meetings at the City of Miami – whether with Department Directors, labor unions, concerned citizens, or Elected Officials – each required an individual approach and focused attention. The Village Manager’s job is to gain that input and then execute the resulting priorities.

3) What projects or initiatives in your previous roles will best apply to the tasks of KB Village Manager?

My facilitation of the City’s Budget process, as mentioned above, will assist in all other administrative and operational aspects of village management. As well, I led the effort to implement a new single-stream recycling program across 341,000 households in the unincorporated area of Miami-Dade County and 11 municipalities. We achieved approval from the County Commission, all regulatory agencies, and the municipal Commissions and Councils. The new process was easier for citizens to use, generated more recyclable materials, and was a great deal cheaper for the County.

4) Resiliency is a top priority for the Village Council. A recent referendum gave the village the ability to use up to $100 million in General Obligation bonds for the projects. What is your view about resiliency projects and what is the top project for the village to tackle?

We should all be concerned with resiliency. Every citizen wants the infrastructure and operations of the village to bounce back quickly after any shock or stress. The village most needs to determine the plan (the projects and order thereof) before commencing the first project. My background in facilitating resource allocation will help propose a plan. Once the plan is approved, construction management is no different than any other project management. The administration will need to monitor and report regularly to the council and the public on the progress of the physical, financial, time, and contractual resources of each project.

5) The Manager position answers to the Council and often must keep their composure in dealing with contentious political issues. What in your background ensures you can be effective in this environment?

Working as Budget Director of the City of Miami for the last seven years with two different Mayors, more than ten Commissioners, and four City Managers has prepared me adequately for speaking, managing, and succeeding in the role of Village Manager. This included times of lean resources and times of plenty, the passage of a general obligation bond referendum, and many contentious issues.

Steven Williamson

Owner BEST Solutions Consulting Group, Miami; was previously Director of Capital Improvement for the City of Miami

1)What made the Key Biscayne manager’s job most appealing to you?

Immediately excited… presented a combination of resilience, infrastructure and leadership challenges. • An opportunity to get things done and make a difference, underpinned by the scale of the village, political will, residents’ involvement and financial capacity. • As I began to meet village leaders and community members, I quickly discovered something even more important -- Key Biscayne is a beautiful community with wonderful people and committed institutions. • Envision the village coming together to collectively tackle its challenges. It takes strong leadership and solid partnerships to create the prosperous, attractive and safe community the residents deserve. I offer to lead the way.

2) What in your background experience do you think best qualifies you for the VKB manager’s role?

After serving our nation for 28 years as a US Army Engineer Colonel in 23 positions, 21 countries, six continents, five combat tours, receiving two bronze stars and concentrating on one mission -- building the world for freedom and democracy -- I chose to make South Florida my home. I built a resilient infrastructure consulting firm and served many years in municipal government. I offer the Village:

- Commitment to getting important things done

- Dedicated public servant who has led complex and diverse organizations

- Experience in planning, financing and building resilient infrastructure

- Navigating the nuances of government

- Reputation of building strong partnerships

3)What projects or initiatives in your previous roles will best apply to the tasks of KB Village Manager?

Manager of $400 million Miami Forever Bond to build a stronger, more resilient future for the City of Miami and intended to alleviate existing and future risks to residents, the economy, and the city’s legacy.

Board member of Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce and founder of two community service non-profits; learned to navigate Miami and build strong relationships.

Serving as a US Army senior leader during wartime in Iraq and Afghanistan, learned to manage competing priorities, make life altering decisions, and deliver time and resource sensitive results.

Being a lieutenant stationed in Germany at the culmination of the Cold War taught me to always be prepared and be ready to perceive and seize on opportunities.

4) Resiliency is a top priority for the Village Council. A recent referendum gave the village the ability to use up to $100 million in General Obligation bonds for the projects. What is your view about resiliency projects and what is the top project for the village to tackle?

Changing environmental patterns is an existential threat to the key. The residents approved the bond to enable the village to borrow funds to protect the village’s well-being. It signals a level of seriousness, a willingness to put skin in the game, and an investment in the future. My first priority will be to ensure the village has a well thought out plan, strong working relationships with public, private and expert partners, and support from the community. No silver bullet in addressing the big three -- shoreline protection, infrastructure hardening and roadway improvements. All must be properly phased and synchronized for maximum effect.

5) The Manager position answers to the Council and often must keep their composure in dealing with contentious political issues. What in your background ensures you can be effective in this environment?

As a US Army senior leader during wartime, I had to understand the political environment yet act politically while getting the mission done. Part of the strategy team working with Vice President Biden on the military’s departure from Iraq, I balanced presidential policy, Congressional scrutiny, public opinion, Iraqi politics, and realities on the ground. As SOUTHCOM Engineer, when building facilities (for) the US military at Guantanamo Bay, I had to convince national security staff and congressional leaders while fending off an aggressive media. As Public Works Director in Kuwait, I ensured Kuwaiti officials paid for and provided water, sewer and electrical services to the US base.