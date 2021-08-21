The mobile phone is considered an essential device for almost everyone, vastly exceeding its original use as a telephone -- to actually talk to people -- and becoming our pocket-sized portal to an online world. What we can do with them is also expanding. Information, we are told, is literally available at “our fingertips.” QR codes have been around for some time and offer one way to quickly share, gain access to, or make accessible information.

Think of a QR code as a one-click portal that can take you directly to a news story, a contact file, a park brochure or your city’s website. Discover more of the world with QR codes

-Bill Baggs Park Brochure Islander

-News Site

-Civic Health Month Village of Key Biscayne

These are just a few examples of what a QR code would look like – and what it can deliver. In a museum ,it might lead you through an exhibition. At your doctor’s office, QR codes provide valuable information about vaccinations. Business esuse QR codes to keep product brochures up-to-date and accessible without outdated print materials adding to our landfills. For senior citizens QR codes can make information more easily accessible. Your municipality or local organizations can share events and security alerts. You can find a step-by-step guide on how to scan a QR code below, both on an iPhone as well as an Android device.

iPhone:

1. Open the Camera app on your iPhone.

2. Point your phone at the QR code to scan it. All four corners of the QR code should be in view. Once your phone sees the code, a pop-up notification will appear.

3. Tap the link at the top of your screen. The information held by the QR code will appear on your screen.

Android:

1. Press and hold the home button.

2. Then tap Lens.

3. Point your camera at the QR code.

4. Scan the QR code by tapping the magnifying glass icon

5. Tap the link.