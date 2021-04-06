Questions about Beach Club, teenagers and non-resident visitors

What is going on with the Beach Club? We continue to have teenagers coming out at 2 and 3 a.m. making noise on Enid Drive at those times.

We also heard that the arrangement of the City of Miami with the village to contribute to the sand of the beach will allow everyone to have access to the beach in addition to us residents?

Why isn’t the door locked at night to avoid all these problems?

In addition, why are non-residents right now getting in every day? What can the village do to make sure only residents get in?

Miriam Vega