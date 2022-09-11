Quite tropics as hurricane season enters peak period

Saturday, September 10, was the statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, when most tropical storms and hurricanes have historical formed and a day which saw Hurricane Earl dissipate into an extratropical cyclone.

On Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was monitoring a tropical wave which is expected to move off the coast of Africa Monday.

The NHC says development of the system will be slow as it moves across the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

The NHC says the system has a 20 percent chance of development.

For more, click here.