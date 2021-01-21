Dogs and ball playing are prohibited on the beach, according to posted signage, (so) why are dogs walking on the beach all the time? I understood that dogs on the beach were prohibited when a child was poisoned by fecal matter.

As to the ball playing, I think there’s a big difference between two six-year olds playing with a ball and the experience of seeing 11 getting set for a match. The people in chairs are horrified. People on walks can’t get by. I experienced my glasses being bent by a soccer ball?

Are the ball and dog rules enforceable or are they just wink and a nod rule?

Editor’s Note. This issue was discussed at Tuesday’s Village Council meeting. The point was raised by Councilmember Luis Lauredo, who has witnessed dogs on the beach and received similar complaints. Acting Village Manager Charles Press said the police department responds to the complaints and are often told the dog is a service dog. Council encouraged police to enforce the law: Dogs are not allowed on the beach. Mayor Michael Davey said, “Enough is enough.”