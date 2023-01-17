Rare January system being monitored by NHC

Yes, this is not a misprint and today is indeed January 16, but on Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was monitoring a disturbance - Invest 90L – which on Monday afternoon was producing storm-force winds of nearly 60 mph.

The system is moving through the Atlantic Ocean, off the U.S. Northeast coast. As of Monday night, the system was located about 300 mph north of Bermuda.

“Invest” is a label used by the NHC to identify areas meteorologists are investigating for possible tropical development.

The NHC said the system, which is headed for cooler waters, is not tropical in nature and further tropical development highly unlikely. Nevertheless, the system is expected to remain a strong non-tropical low on Tuesday and into Wednesday could produce seas of nearly 20 feet.

January hurricanes are rare, with only three on record, with the last one being Hurricane Alex in 2016.

