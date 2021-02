Editor’s Note. This is in response to a letter to the editor Mr. Kaynor wrote titled “Fed up with MAST’s grievances with parents”

Well done dude!

Nice to see people engaged in a civil exchange of opinions. A lot of people engaged me on both sides of the MAST issues pleasantly and thoughtfully.

That’s mainly due to people at Islander News. who provide one of the most sacred of American forums -- a free press.

The rest is up to us collectively.

Billy Kaynor