I get the Islander News delivered to my front porch and I have read the latest issue several times, especially the historical Throwback feature.

I have lived on the island for many years and when I think back on the crazy 1980’s I feel so grateful to have survived, as many were not so fortunate.

I realize today that we left God out of the picture and that’s always a dangerous scenario.

Thanks for reminding me of the good people and happy times.

Ginny Valls