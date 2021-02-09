Editor’s Note. These letters were sent in response to a recent Advice on Aging column by H. Frances Reaves on vaccines being available to lower income seniors.

Loved your Islander News 01-28-21 article. Agree with all you said and applaud your bringing forth all those truths in a paper read by a mostly privileged community. By the way, my husband (90 with a heart condition) and I (76 with asma) have not been able to get vaccinated. Mt. Sinai just cancelled our appointment for our first dose which we have had since early January!!

Sincerely,

Reaves:

Orla:

Thank you for your lovely words. I have great news! Call (888) 499-0840 and add your names to the list of appointment seekers. The fact that your husband is 90 and you are 76 will put you at the front of the pack. Further, now that Mt. Sinai cancelled you, it puts you on two lists that will maximize your opportunity to receive the vaccine sooner vs. later. The Florida Vaccine Appt. Hotline also has a website, but I’ve tried it several times and it is not functioning -- hence the 888 number.

Justo Rey, The Islander News publisher, allows me to be a columnist for The Community News and other neighborhood papers. That allows me to reach many of the communities I discuss in my article. I am happy to be a member of this fabulous community but feel strongly that we must give the vaccine to ALL ELDERS!

Thank you again for your words. I’m humbled.

H. Frances Reaves