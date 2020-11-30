Record setting 2020 Hurricane season ends Monday.

Versión en español

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season ends Monday, November 30 (although storms could still form). It was forecast to be a busy one; its surpassed predictions for the number of named storms and hurricanes.

In May, NOAA predicted 13 to 19 named storms, with 6 to 10 becoming hurricanes and 3 to 6 major hurricanes.

There were a record 30 named storms (top winds of 39 mph or greater), 12 of which made landfall, surpassing the record of 28 named storms in 2005, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA.

Thirteen of the storms became hurricanes, including six major hurricanes (top winds of 111 mph or greater).

NOAA said, “This historic hurricane season saw record water levels in several locations, including the Gulf Coast where Hurricane Sally brought the highest observed water levels since Hurricane Katrina in 2005 to Pensacola.”

The island and South Florida were largely spared this season, with a couple of close calls and Hurricane ETA coming the closest, actually making landfall in the Florida Keys. ETA did cause some flooding issues on the key.

The first two named storms, Arthur and Bertha, developed in May, before the season started.

By the end of July, a record was set with nine named storms. The 21-name list of Atlantic tropical storms was used completely when Tropical Storm Wilfred formed back on Sept. 18.

"For only the second time in history, the Greek alphabet was used for the remainder of the season, extending through the 9th name in the list, Iota," NOAA said in its summary.

Curious about the 2021 list of names for hurricanes? Ana, Bill and Claudette will get us started.

