A new Subtropical Storm formed overnight in the Central Atlantic, making it the 29th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season.

This breaks the old record set in 2005 with 28 named storms.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring a tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea which is producing showers and thunderstorms.

The wave is moving westward and is expected to develop into a tropical depression late this week or this weekend when the wave reaches the central or western Caribbean Sea, a more conducive environment for development, according to the NHC.

Should the wave develop as expected, it will be named Iota.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Tropical Storm Eta was drifting southward, placing it about 60 miles NW of the western tip of Cuba, triggering a Tropical Storm Watch for the Cuban provinces of La Habana, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth.

Eta was expected to become stationary later in the day Tuesday before starting a slow northward motion Wednesday tonight and continue through Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph and additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, followed by weakening likely starting on Thursday, said the NHC.

