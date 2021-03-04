I still wonder when we will hear about punishment for those who vandalized the beach club.

This should not be parents getting away with “kids will be kids.”

Unacceptable. Punishment for this behavior will be a life lesson and help the offenders realize that misbehavior has consequences. Better to teach this during teenage years rather than merely waiting until an even more serious crime happens with severe consequences.

Certainly, names of underage offenders are protected from publication, but we ALL should know how this crime was resolved.

Charles Webb