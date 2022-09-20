Relief coming from state next year for Sunpass and E-Pass drivers

Tired of paying all those tolls on Florida's roadways? Help is on the way, although you'll have to wait until next year. But it will be worth it.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaking last week in Miami alongside Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, announced a discount proposal for those who regularly use SunPass and E-Pass transponders, saving approximately 750,000 average commuters about $550 a year.

All roads in the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority system, and highways such as the Dolphin Expressway and Rickenbacker Causeway leading to Key Biscayne, would be included in the discounts.

Drivers who have about 40 or more transactions a month -- "showing they're doing it every day for work" -- would receive a 50% credit on their monthly bills. "And that's going to make a big difference," DeSantis said, as applause rang out.

If the legislative proposal is passed, it would apply to all toll roads across the state and would begin July 1, 2023 and run through June 30, 2024. The Florida Department of Transportation would handle all credits on monthly statements.

"This is just one thing of many to help provide tax relief," DeSantis said, talking of ways to try and offset inflationary practices triggered in Washington.

"I know there are people who spend thousands on tolls," he added. "Our (state) revenues are strong, and we want to return those revenues back to taxpayers, and this toll road relief is one of the most effective ways to do that."

The governor talked about Florida's strong employment -- "more people employed than before COVID -- and a $22 billion record surplus.

"We have this surplus, so, you know, what can we do to help folks?" he said.

He initially instituted a six-month toll rebate through SunPass a month ago that is expected to provide $38 million in savings, but, "unfortunately, it's not for everyone," he said, citing a 25% rebate on highways such as the Florida Turnpike System and I-75 on the west coast of Florida.

"I thought, we need to do something bolder, and with help from the Legislature, we are going to see major toll relief for every single toll facility in the state of Florida," he said, as more applause rang out.

DeSantis specifically singled out police officers, firefighters and nurses, who couldn't work at home in their pajamas like some jobs offer. "There's no way they can avoid these tolls and they get hit with them every single day," he said.

“For over a decade, I have fought tirelessly to ensure that our expressway authorities, specifically Miami-Dade Expressway Authority, were being transparent and accountable to Floridians, as well as providing much-needed toll relief,” said Lt. Gov. Nuñez.

“This expanded toll savings program has the potential to positively impact families in South Florida and beyond. I join Gov. DeSantis in calling on the Legislature to pass this important piece of legislation during the 2023 Legislative Session.”