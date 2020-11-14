Tropical storm Eta hit South Florida with substantial winds and a ton of rainfall. It will take over a week for the waters of Biscayne Bay and the ocean to settle down and clear up.

This weekend, NOAA Weather is forecasting winds to be out of the southeast at 15 to 20 knots. Winds like this will be fishable, but there could be seas at 4 to 6 feet with a swell. If you decide to do some offshore fishing, please check the most current forecast before heading offshore.

Before the stormy conditions set in, Spanish mackerel, bluefish, snook, tarpon, large jack crevalles and ladyfish were biting along the oceanside beaches, off the piers and the jetties, and into the bay. The seawall at Cape Florida could provide some safe land-based fishing.

On the offshore scene I would expect dolphin fish, sailfish, kingfish, Spanish mackerel, blackfin tuna, bonitos, sharks and barracudas eager to take a live bait or well-presented artificial lure.

On the bottom over the natural offshore reefs, ledges and wrecks look for mutton snappers, red, gag, and black groupers, amberjacks, and almoco jacks of all sizes to be hungry for a frisky live ballyhoo, pinfish, pilchard, threadfin herring, Spanish sardine or a strip of bonito.

Tight Lines and Safe Fishing this weekend!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

