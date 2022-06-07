Renovated Aquatic Center will feature an 88-foot world-class diving tower

Diving thrill seekers take note. After undergoing a $50 million renovation that is almost complete, the Aquatic Center in Fort Lauderdale is hoping to open the facilities for athletes on a limited basis this summer.

The facility is set to be fully completed by December of this year.

According to a report in the South Florida Sun Sentinel, at the heart of the Aquatic Center is an $8 million, 88-foot-high diving platform which may make Fort Lauderdale a hub for high diving.

The only other permanent 27-meter platform in the world is in Zhao Qing, China, the Sun Sentinel reported.

The tower combines high diving, platform diving, and springboard diving into one structure, the first of its kind.

The Aquatic Center also housed the International Swimming Hall of Fame.

