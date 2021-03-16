Resident interest in Strategic Vision board membership is growing

A last-minute appeal for candidates for the Key Biscayne Strategic Vision Plan Board has generated solid interest from citizens interested in serving -- a phenomenon that city officials believe bodes well for the future.

Mayor Mike Davey is required by Village Charter to present his slate of seven candidates for the board, which council then votes on. Davey’s slate, presented at the March 9 council meeting, consisted of existing board members whose tenure was interrupted by COVID-19.

After discussion at the council meeting, however, it was decided to see if others in the community wanted to be considered. The number of people on the Strategic Vision board had earlier been reduced from 11 to 7 to make it consistent with other village boards.

“I had to reduce it to seven,” said Davey. “To get things done, I wanted to keep continuity and those people have all shown a dedication to the board. Then COVID interrupted. I thought they deserved the opportunity.

“These people have all committed their time and energies and it seems unfair to say COVID kept you from doing what you wanted to do but we’re going to kick you out,” he continued. “These are my appointments. They (council) can object or they can ratify.”

Since an announcement about the board positions ran in Village Connect, Davey said he has been pleasantly surprised by the response.

“The people who have been telling me they want to be involved, I’m excited that there are a lot who want to get involved. I am excited by the number and the quality of people who have been sending in their resumes,’’ the mayor said.

Village Councilman Ignacio Segurola on March 9 objected to the council considering Davey’s slate of candidates, preferring to wait to see if others wanted to serve.

“My whole concern was to just let people know, in case somebody was interested,” he said. “I thought that would be a proper way to go forward. If you’re going to do it, take a little time and do it the right way. At the end of the day this is about getting the best group possible.”

The final vote on the board members is April 6.

To be considered for appointment, applicants must submit the following: Name, Key Biscayne Address, Phone Number and Email Address. Information can be hand delivered to the Office of the Village Clerk, Village Hall, 88 W McIntyre St. Suite 220; or by email to Village Clerk Jocelyn B. Koch at jkoch@keybiscayne.fl.gov