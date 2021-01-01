Author and motivational speaker Ray Pelletier – Permission to Win – used to say we are our absolute best person on January 1 every year. This is the day we will become more organize, promise to stay in touch with loved ones, are determined to eat healthier and – above all – we will get in better shape and exercise more.

But where do you start? Let’s face, some of us are not necessarily in the best shape of our lives, thus we need to start slow as to not get discouraged.

According to the website ConsumerAffairs, there are 5 top indoor exercises that work the best for both beginners and experts.

Jump roping.

This simple exercise works many parts of your body at the same time, all your need is a little space and a rope, and you are all set. Beginners can start by emulating the movement at a comfortable pace.

Squats.

We do this daily as we sit and get up so it makes it an ideal beginner activity. Start by sitting up and down in a chair 5 to 10 times.

Planks.

A plank is similar to a pushup, but you do not move your upper body. The goal is to hold your body still for as long as possible. For beginners, do planks on your knees for support.

Stair stepping.

A low impact bodyweight exercise that helps tone your lower body. You can use any steps in your home.

Dancing.

Dancing is a fun form of exercise, with a side benefit of spending more time with loved ones. No need to be an expert dancer, you are in the privacy of your own home. The fun is limitless!

