“Rest in peace” is a phrase that would sound attractive if it weren’t traditionally used to correspond to people who have passed away.

Resting in peace is something many of us long for in these times of controversy, false information and conflict. The Coronavirus pandemic is being blamed for the instability, being manifested in the environmental crisis, the inefficiency of political leaders, and absurd racial tension.

The world is experiencing one of the most complicated periods in its history. As things become more chaotic, people begin to develop anxieties, insecurity, fear, and many have nervous breakdowns. But here we are, working to survive the pandemic and return to “normality.”

Clearly, each day is unique. We can not live like we had been. We long for last year’s problems, but that’s only because the ones we experience now we never would have imagined.

So the world is in turmoil, infected on all sides, and it seems peace is a utopian dream. Equanimity, coherence and tranquility have disappeared amid so much adversity. If the world does not change, it appears we will be lost.

There is a theory, however, that maintains the world’s imbalance and suffering is connected to a fundamental imbalance in the heart of man. Therefore, maintaining inner peace will generate peace in our family, in our work, and with our friends. With effort, the personal and community turmoil being experienced can be transformed.

If the instability of the world is connected with instability of our heart, the stability of our heart can be the root of external stability. It sounds utopian, but encouraging.

Some people doubt they can effectively ensure the world is a healthy place to enjoy life. They have the idea that only the great prophets, thinkers, scientists and leaders are capable of changing the world.

Yet we all have the power to transform our hearts, to find inner peace, even in adversity. Will, conviction and perseverance are required. Achieving individual peace does not require studies, complicated sermons, scientific formulas.

We are all capable of finding within us a haven of serenity that will gradually transform us and our world.

Today, it has become fashionable to judge, take sides, not listen. So many people believe they are experts with all the answers, and if someone thinks differently, feels differently, or looks different, then they are wrong and their opinions worthless.

But the strength of humanity is in it’s diversity. By embracing others who think differently, we contribute to our own peace and growth, and thus to society’s.

There is nothing more restorative than living with people who maintain inner peace. Exercise internal balance so you can lead us, help others rest in peace -- without losing their lives.