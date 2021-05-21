For 30 years after opening in 1962, the Miami Marine Stadium brought entertainment and life to the man-made water basin in Virginia Key -- until it closed after Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

Now the venerable stadium is the subject of a massive restoration project involving powerful government, business and philanthropic entities.

On April 15, the Miami Center for Architectural Design, The Dade Heritage Trust, and American Institute of Architects Miami hosted a special presentation called “Saving Marine Stadium.”

The panel discussion, and presentation of the new architectural plans to restore the historic stadium, included Richard J Heisenbottle, the preservation architect, and Rosa Lowinger, a conservationist, who would discuss what it would take to refurbish the stadium’s Brutalist architecture. Brutalism is characterised by a massive, monolithic appearance and large-scale use of poured concrete.

Another panelist, Don Worth, co-founder of the Restore Marine Stadium advocacy group, discussed the financial feasibility for the project.

Christine Rupp, executive director of the Dade Heritage Trust, an historic preservationist organization founded in 1972 and dedicated to preserving the county’s architectural, environmental and cultural heritage, was among the first speakers.

Dade Heritage Trust has been involved with the Miami Marine Stadium for years. In 2009, following the preservation efforts by the Dade Heritage Trust, the National Trust for Historic Places named the Marine Stadium to their “most endangered” list.

In 2012, the stadium was named a” National Treasure” by the National Trust.

Bringing life back to Marine Stadium has been a mission for multiple advocacy groups. Don Worth reached out to Christine Rupp, who was then director of the Coral Gables Museum, about showcasing the stadium in an exhibition.

In 2013, the “Concrete Paradise” exhibition kicked off, created and curated by Rosa Lowinger. It highlighted the stadium’s history and architecture, and works of art inspired by the stadium. A-list celebrities including Jimmy Buffet and Gloria Estefan supported the effort.

“We can list all the reasons why we must support the Marine Stadium,” said Richard Heisenbottle, preservation architect during the April presentation. “The building is as much of our heritage as the freedom tower, Olympia Theatre, Vizcaya and the Biltmore Hotel are. Yes, it is a different architectural style, but when we talk about saving a building like this, we talk about saving our heritage for future generations.

“What it takes is to have the political will to understand the importance of these things and to work toward making them financially viable,” Heisenbottle continued. “It is important and goes well beyond the financial aspects … but for the importance of the community.”

Marine Stadium has captured the hearts and imagination of the public. Articles in Ocean Drive Magazine and Sports Illustrated, along with grants from the Getty Foundation, have advanced the revival of the open-air venue.

The stadium’s history is rich. It was home to one of Jimmy Buffet’s most notable performances on March 15, 1975, with people on rafts and boats watching with other spectators as Buffet himself dove off the stage. It was even featured in one of Elvis Presley’s movies. A noted political address from Richard Nixon took place at the historic treasure. Mitch Miller, Arthur Fiedler, and Sammy Davis Jr. all brought life to the stadium through performances.

Funding for the restoration of the stadium has been discussed for several years. Worth reported during the presentation that financing for the stadium is “close.”

“A lot of things have been done,” he noted. “Architectural plans are now complete, financing plans are in place, the city has authorized a revenue bond, we have additional funding from F.I.N.D and also from Miami Dade County. The city has done an economic feasibility study and is doing a facilities study. In the 13 years I’ve been working on this I have seen the building almost demolished six times. I’m so happy to see it still here.”

Marine Stadium is a mid-size stadium that has 6,000 seats. The preservation efforts invoice spending $50 million in donations to add digital screens, special architectural lighting, waterfront restaurant, a floating stage/barge withfull theater capabilities -- and to remove the 200 layers of graffiti art that has served to keep the building vibrant.

“Hilario Candela, the original architect, is extremely grateful to the graffiti and street art community for laying claim to the building when the city didn’t want it anymore,” said conservationist Rosa Lowinger. “But the repair of the building requires getting down to the concrete and making it safe again.”

Marine Stadium is a symbol of an era where the “the land and sea kiss,” said Hilario Candela, original architect. The unique 326-foot roof that Candela designed was the longest span of cantilevered concrete on Earth. It provides shade for the whole stadium. Bringing it back to life will make Miami home to a structure that can rival the iconic Sydney Opera House.