Rev. Susan, rector and head of the St. Christopher’s school, shares her farewell message with community

Dear Sisters and Brothers:

It is with a flood of emotions that I write this to inform you that Saturday, Feb. 6 will be my last day. The transition process begins.

Over the last 10 years, there have been many milestone achievements. Convincing Bishop Frade to allow our beloved Deacon Miguel to return to St. Christopher’s, reinstating Faith at Work, and establishing an Estate Planning Program, which saw us acquire Deacon Miguel’s condo, valued at $400K, were causes for celebration.

Our Guest Speaker Series and our Concert Series were a tremendous success. St. Christopher’s moved itself from deficit budgets to consistent surpluses, and our net assets increased by almost half-a-million dollars. Minimal office staffing has also helped to defray overhead costs. Our Sunday average weekly attendance increased from 54 in 2011 to 77 in 2019.

In 2013, an investment fund was established from school funding, and it is now valued at over $1,200,000. The old cabinets were removed and the Sacristy was completely renovated. In 2016, Jim Heisler and his mom, Judy, joined the congregation and Jim became our first Verger. Until the 2020 “shut-down,” our weekly Sunday School was growing and thriving, especially over the last three years with the expert help of our teachers, Caro and Ana Sofia Gomez Rivas-Vazquez.

Music is an integral part of the life of any parish, particularly St. Christopher’s. In 2012, I hired John Barrow, as organist and director of music. He engaged a paid professional choir. I also recruited Medina -- the awarding winning songwriters and singing duo Mireya and Tony Medina -- to lead the congregation the first of every month and our Eucharist Chapel Service every Wednesday. This unique blend of music appealed to young and old alike, enlivened our Eucharist services, and had people “swaying to the music.” Wednesday chapel would often find the students so fully engaged, they would joyfully “dance to the beat.”

Writing a user-friendly children’s Eucharist liturgy for Wednesday Chapel, and incorporating Sr. Sermons as part of the curriculum for graduating 5th graders during the weekly mass, garnered praise and appreciation from both parents and parishioners.

Administratively, we automated everything from the antiquated phone system to creating an IT Department that saw us upgrade our computer system, streamline the bookkeeping system, and in 2014 set up an automated registration/enrollment and tuition system. And then last year, we supplied every student in Lower and Upper Elementary with laptops to help facilitate on-ine learning. Our beautifully designed website has added to our previously non-existent online internet presence.

The long overdue creation of a School Board in 2013 empowers board members to take an active leadership role in moving the school forward over the next 50 years. The Parent Group, classroom coordinators and classroom also play an integral role in fundraising for the Annual Fund through events like the annual gala.

Developing a warm, loving and open relationship with the parents and grandparents has been a joy. Invited onto “holy ground” by presiding over baptisms, healing, wedding and memorial services have been sacred experiences that I will treasure forever.

One of the most visible accomplishments, though, is the building project. Talked about for years and finally put into action by the vestry and leadership in 2010, the dream is now a promise fulfilled reality.

In the past, we often talked about standing on the shoulders of those who have gone before us. I would be remiss in not thanking Fr. Burt, Peter Veerbeeck (who was Sr. Warden), Matt Bramson (Jr. Warden), Joe Downs, Dottie Devaney-Goldman, Allene Nicholson, Steve Olmore, and all the members serving on the Vestry in 2010 who unanimously passed a motion to proceed with the building project. And parishioners Bonnie Clayton and Joe Downs, along with Cathy Balestra and others on the Steering Committee / Design Team, all were committed to working tirelessly to help get the project “off the ground.”

Also John Devaney gave $100,000 to “kick start” the project. And of course, the 2018 Vestry, who decided that, with re-established financial stability, “now” was the time and unanimously voted to reaffirm the actions of the 2010 Vestry.

The project has not been without some stressful moments, but anything worth accomplishing almost always is accompanied by overcoming obstacles that pop up with this kind of monumental undertaking. Foundation work and site drainage work was complicated by the Bishop's mandate to shut-down the church, and the CDC's recommendation to close school because of the coronavirus pandemic. It also delayed the launch of the Capital Campaign.

Covid-19 is still raging across the country, and a new “wave” strikes fear in the hearts of Americans and people's hearts across the globe -- calling forth the need to engage our future with renewed commitment.

Here, I must give the biggest THANK YOU to Fr. Tom. Without his acumen for finance, his expertise in business/project management in overseeing the construction, and his willingness to take on what was too often an unappreciated and thankless job, we might still be stuck trying to carry this project to a successful completion. He has been an invaluable and incalculable asset to St. Christopher’s and to me.

I also want to take this opportunity to thank my Sr. Wardens -- Joe Downs, Pam Conover, Karen Scott, Cindy Mize, Lynne Nelson and JoAnn Young -- whose guidance, friendship, counsel and commitment to always speak the “truth in love” have been an invaluable source of strength and support. You all helped to steer the “ship” in uncharted waters and helped weather the storms.

I am also grateful to Mireya Medina, who has been my“right hand since joining the team almost nine years ago. And, of course, Ray Lutz, who has been a longstanding, loyal and reliable source of wisdom.

Today, the beautiful 6,000 square foot, three-floor, state-of-the-art steel structure houses a media/library center, two new spacious classrooms, the parish office, and the school’s administrative offices. It sits as a testament that commitment, perseverance and a lot of God’s help can accomplish anything.

Closed because of the worst pandemic in over 100 years, from March until the end of the school year, we created a School Reentry Plan (following CDC Guidelines). The new classroom space allowed us to successfully re-open the school on August 24. Since then, we have seen a 38% increase in enrollment over last year’s numbers, which continues to grow every day. On October 11, with Diocesan approval of our Regathering Plan, we held the first Sunday Mass in church in over eight months. With a lot of help from Mireya and Tony Medina, Marta Lucia Gonzolez and Alex Diaz -- our “tech-team” -- we were able to begin live streaming our services.

All of this and more is a legacy I am proud to leave behind.

Announcing a leave can be overwhelming and daunting. Indeed, in the last three weeks of the emotional roller coaster, with my own transition, I have taken time to remind myself about best practices for moving gracefully through change. I have worked on resisting the barrage of well-meaning attempts to “rush” to the “end.” I have taken the time to assure those who are experiencing their own roller coaster of emotions, and I have touched base with my colleagues and spiritual director. And of course, continuing to pray in the office each day helps to keep me centered in the “moment.”

Like the seasons and our beautiful liturgy, life is cyclical. In the late 1950’s and through the ‘60’s, I spent many weekends and summers on the key visiting my aunt and uncle, who lived on Ridgewood, riding my bike through the puddles with my cousin Billy, cutting through the lobby of the Key Biscayne Hotel to get to the beach, and one of my favorites -- skating on Friday nights at the open air skating rink in Crandon Park. My first pet, a miniature Dachshund, came from the key. Her name, High Born Lady of the Key. We called her “Lady.” Billy's ashes, as well as my mother's and my sister's, are in the Columbarium.

In 2006, I was blessed to be ordained to the Transitional Deaconate at St. Christopher’s. In 2011, I answered the call to be the 7th -- and first female -- rector. Now the search begins for the 8th rector of St. Christopher’s.

Transitions are an inevitable part of life. I am reminded of the Parable of the Trapeze. This little gem is not just about clergy and parish/school transitions. It is one of deep insight about the need to let go of one secure bar and reach over the “in between space” to grab the next.

As one “hangs” in the balance between letting go of the past and reaching for the future, one can soar in realizing there lies hope and opportunity of what is yet to come. And opportunity is always about turning the transactional into the transformational.

God is good – all the time. What God has blessed, let no one besmirch or put asunder.

Go with God and Keep the Faith,