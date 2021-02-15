It’s not too late! Show your appreciation for your child’s favorite teacher with the gift of a special “Teacher’s Membership” at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center.

The regular price for a Seahorse Membership is $95, but during this special you can secure the membership for only $40. With it, your favorite teacher will be treated to these benefits:

Complimentary annual parking pass.

10% discount on private programs, including the Family Seagrass Adventure

Exclusive members-only events and previews of new exhibitions.

Subscription to monthly e-newsletter.

The Nature Center is dedicated to preserving a precious part of our unique environment and supporting ongoing environmental and arts education programs.

For more information, click here.