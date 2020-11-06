Were officers called by GO Bond fanatic supporters to try to stop opposing forces from expressing their opinion? Will they use any excuse, even police resources, to silence the opposition?

Responding officers were photographed and filmed talking to Mayor (Mike) Davey and GO Bond supporters after the incident (on Crandon Boulevard.

GO Bonds supporters have tried every single tactic to silence the man with the megaphone, which resulted in an unfortunate assault when a GO Bond supporter pushed him.

I have witnessed harassment, provocations, verbal threats and even a racist slur against him, like “go back to Hialeah.”

All candidates and supporters have the right to express their opposition to the GO Bond and have done it respectfully.

Support the preservation of our First Amendment.

Tino Salcedo

tino@tinosalcedo.com