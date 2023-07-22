Rise in frozen food demand will likely stress cold storage supply chains

It seems the common comments while at supermarkets nowadays center around the rising costs of foods.

Some consumers are turning to frozen foods and buying in bulk as a way to mitigate rising food costs. But can the frozen industry support it ?

Now valued at $265 billion, the global frozen food market has been increasingly popular amongst Americans post-COVID lockdown.

“Consumers are buying more frozen products. It’s going to require more storage capability and a more efficient supply chain,” Brian Choi, CEO and managing partner of The Food Institute, told CNBC.

According to the American Frozen Food Institute, Americans bought over $72 billion worth of frozen foods in 2022 alone.

“We’re seeing that growth continue,” Alison Bodor, CEO of the American Frozen Food Institute, told CNBC.

The COVID-19 pandemic not only affected the frozen industry, but also influenced consumers to the point where patterns in food purchases have drastically shifted. A 2023 study published in Nutrients this April revealed that Americans have actually been consuming more traditionally “unhealthy” foods.

“The consumption of grains, fruit, lean protein, and dairy decreased significantly, while the consumption of fat, sugar, and sweet items increased significantly due to COVID-19,” the study states.

At the height of the pandemic in 2020, consumers purchased more than $65 billion in frozen food, according to the Institute.

“The pandemic taught consumers to invest in bulk buying,” Sonia Punwani, chief marketing officer of Cargill Protein North America, told CNBC. “Frozen foods were some of the bestselling items during the pandemic since they can be really stored for long periods of time.”

As food companies adjust to the growing demands, they are focusing their efforts on efficiently producing and, perhaps more importantly, transporting their products. Frozen food hits multiple stops before arriving at your local grocery store, and keeping temperatures consistent is key to ensuring safe frozen goods.

According to a study by Columbia University’s Climate School, around 13% of all food produced worldwide annually is discarded due to faulty temperature regulations within supply chains.

“In the world of cooling refrigeration, we’re still depending upon a more than century-old mechanical incumbent,” Tony Atti, CEO of Phononic, a solid-state cooling company, told CNBC.

With rising demands and a lack of physical innovation in some areas of the supply chain, many corporations are attempting to take matters into their own hands. Besides trying to digitize aspects like production and packing of products, collectives are working to make supply chains more effective and sustainable–something our planet is in desperate need of.

