Debbie Roa, a longtime school employee with teaching and administrative experience, has been appointed Interim Head of School at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Montessori School.

Roa had previously served as Head of School.

“We have every confidence in her ability to continue to contribute to the school and church community as the school’s new leader,” said a statement from Clint Bush, Senior Warden of the school, and Frank Caplan, school board chair.

Roa received a BA in Psychology and a MA with a major in Montessori Studies from Barry University. She was born in Albany, NY and spent her formative years in Mexico City, where she learned to speak Spanish fluently. She and her husband Carlos have lived on Key Biscayne for over 40 years, and have three children and two granddaughters.

“We are blessed to have an experienced and much admired senior member of the faculty ready and eager to assume leadership of our beloved school,” Bush and Caplan wrote.