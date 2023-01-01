Cristiano Ronaldo, the 37-year-old Portuguese star, has signed to play for the ALNassr Club of Saudi Arabia, a move the club called “History in the making.”

In a Twitter post, the club said, “This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves.”

The contract - around $200 Euros – roughly $214 million - per year when commercial agreements are included - will reportedly give Ronaldo what could be the largest-ever salary in futbol’s history, according to a report by Fox Sports.

In a Twitter post, international soccer reporter Fabrizio Romano called the contract the “biggest salary ever in football.”

Ronaldo’s previous contract with Manchester United paid him $605,000 per week. The Al Nassr contract will reportedly pay Ronaldo more than $1 million per week.

Founded in 1955, Al Nassr, is one Saudi Arabia’s oldest soccer clubs and is presently managed by French national Rudi Garcia, who has previously managed European clubs like Roma, Olympique de Marseille and Lille.

According to The Daily Mail, among Ronaldo’s new teammates in Al Nassr are Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar, Colombian David Ospina and Brazilian midfielder Luiz Gustavo.