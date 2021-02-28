Rotarians and students give FillABag a heavy assist for weekend beach cleanup

Keeping our beaches clean of debris is a constant battle that groups like FillABag are on the front lines fighting.

On Sunday, Feb. 21, the quest for clean beaches received an extra boost as a group of Key Biscayne Rotarians and students from MAST Academy joined Manny Rionda, founder of FillABag, for a clean-up in Crandon Park.

“Unfortunately our beautiful beaches are constantly polluted with plastic from the ocean,” said Ines Lozano, president of the Rotary Club. “FillABag is a great way to maintain a 24/7 approach to the problem.”

Rionda, who has widened FillABag’s reach and influence outside the key, said participating in a beach clean-up is a “perfect gateway activity.” He added: “People develop a greater appreciation for the environment after participating in eco activism, often leading to lifestyle awareness and changes in behavior. Whether you fill a bag of marine debris, carry a reusable water bottle, or refuse single use plastic, you’ll discover that small acts often become permanent and impactful habits.”

A group of 19 volunteers, including eight high schoolers, participated Sunday. It was the third collaboration between FillABag and the Rotary Club.

On this occasion, the team removed 80 lbs. plastic, single use wrappers and marine debris from the beach, walkways and dunes of Crandon Park.

To learn more about getting involved in these environmental activities, follow @fillabag on Instagram or reach out to fillabagkb@gmail.com.

Are you a MAST student wanting to use your service hours while helping keep the bay behind MAST beaches clean? FillABag has now installed a QRCode in the MAST FillABag station. Simply scan the barcode on the post to request service hours