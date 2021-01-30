After a week of light west winds and calm seas it looks like we are in for some windy conditions due to a cold front that moved through our area late Wednesday and Thursday. Winds might blow over 20 knots into the weekend. If the forecast holds, look for the offshore scene to be a bit bumpy.

If you are strictly an offshore fisherman, this is what you can look forward to this weekend.

Swordfishing both day and night has been particularly good out in 1,600 to 2,000 feet of water. Dolphin fish have been scattered along broken weedlines 8 to 14 miles offshore. Kingfish, blackfin tuna, bonitos, wahoo and sailfish have been tough to come by.

The bottom fishing over many of the artificial reefs and wrecks are producing nice catches of yelloweye snappers and vermillion snappers, plus groupers for catch and release, amberjacks, almoco jacks, and cobia.

The offshore head boats (party boats) have been doing really good on these snappers and jacks. The bottom fish are eating cut squid and live baitfish like pinfish, pilchards, threadfin herring, ballyhoo, and goggle eye jacks. Fish these baits on or near the bottom.

Closer inshore, along some of the shallower reefs, large schools of ballyhoo are attracting Spanish and cero mackerel, sharks, bonito’s, groupers, and large mutton snappers. Look for the diving pelicans and frigate birds to help you locate where the fish are.

South Bay has had some decent fishing, if you like variety. Anchoring in the bay and chumming with frozen chum is producing nice catches of Spanish mackerel, juvenile kingfish that must be released, bluefish, small sharks, mangrove snappers, jack crevalles and bluerunners.

On a recent charter with two clients from Tennessee, they had bent fishing rods for six hours from over 50 fish of six different species, resulting in big smiles and sore arms. These fish ate live pilchards and Savage Gear spoons.

Tight Lines Calm Seas and Bent Fishing Rods!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.